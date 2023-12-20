HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)– Staying safe behind the wheel this holiday season is a must the first step is driving sober, so Penn State Health says to plan to designate a sober driver or use a ride share.

If you are hosting friends or family then it’s on you to make sure that they get home safe or offer them a place to spend the night.

Staff at Hershey Medical Center say they see too many alcohol-related accidents.

“It is an almost daily occurrence that we see a trauma patient come into our emergency department who has been in a motor vehicle collision and is positive for alcohol, almost every single day,” trauma nurse coordinator for Hershey Medical Center Amy Bollinger said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows Dec. of 2021 had the highest number of drunk driving deaths in 15 years.