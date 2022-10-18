HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the State Capitol, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s parental rights bill was discussed for several hours.

The Senate hearing not only allowed Mastriano to speak to his base, but it also opened the floor to let some supporters share their frustration over what they claim is government overreach.

Mastriano first introduced Senate Bill 996, also known as the “Parental Bill of Rights,” at the end of 2021. In a memo to Senate members on November 15, Mastriano said, “I will be introducing legislation to enumerate the rights of parents and legal guardians to direct the upbringing, education, and healthcare of their child.”

Since then, nobody has been able to explain what exactly the bill will do.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, several frustrated mothers shared their thoughts on why the bill is needed during the hearing.

“We’ve been labeled domestic terrorists for speaking at school board meetings, we’ve had defamatory statements printed about us in the newspaper, we’ve been ridiculed and called countless names,” said Megan Brock, a mom from Bucks County.

Some parents say they were rebuked for not only questioning the mask mandates that were put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, but for what is being taught regarding race and gender identity in schools, as well.

“Why doesn’t the school acknowledge that a girl has a right to feel uncomfortable in a restroom or changing in a locker room in front of a boy,” asked Maria Ault, a Lehigh County mom.

One mom is suing to remove what she thinks are offensive books. During the hearing, she read quotes that contain the f-word, n-word, and/or pornographic content out loud before being asked to stop by the chairman.

Mastriano did not take any press questions about Senate Bill 996 but did address his many supporters who filled the hearing room.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We’re in an environment where evil is called good and good is called evil. Where it seems like that parents are co-parenting with the government and that’s just not the way it should be,” said Mastriano.

Democrat Sharif Street objected to the hearing, calling it one-sided. “We should have heard from both sides. That didn’t happen today,” said Street.

Street also alluded to the 1954 landmark U.S. Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education.

“They passionately did not want their children to go to school with black children. They passionately believed that. They didn’t want it. They were wrong and the government stepped in to make sure that didn’t happen,” added Street.

During the hearing on Tuesday, no testimonies from parents of gay or transgender students were heard.

Senate Bill 996 will not likely be signed into Pennsylvania law in the immediate future, as there are not enough days left in the session, and if the bill were to pass, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf would likely veto it.