HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Some tenants call it unacceptable, but will one Harrisburg housing complex remain affordable?

That is one question after a hearing was held on Tuesday in federal court. It was regarding Governor’s Square in Harrisburg.

The landlord is in bankruptcy and a woman abc27 spoke to a couple of months ago has managed to move out of her condemned unit. But she says she is fighting for her former neighbors.

“People do approach me. They look at me as resourceful, you know, because they don’t know what’s going on,” Monique Bryant said.

“I’ve only been there five years, but there are people who have been there again 20, 30 years,” Anita Hall said.

“It is over 200 units. a loss of over 200 units of affordable housing in Harrisburg would be an absolute disaster to the community,” Marielle Macher said.

Lawyers for the tenants want assurance that whoever buys the property next, will improve it, but also keep it affordable.

Lawyers for the landlord declined to comment on Tuesday.