PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It may be September, but it is still summer, and Mother Nature wants us to know it!

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the following counties:

Franklin

Perry

Dauphin

Lebanon

Lancaster

Cumberland

Adams

York

The advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

The weather service also states that the heat index will be in excess of 102 degrees throughout the period that the heat advisory is in effect.

Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. The weather service says to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. You should also drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and stay inside in an air-conditioned room.

More information about extreme heat can be found here