ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Area schools are locked down and residents are being asked to lock their doors due to a police incident in Cumberland County.

East Pennsboro Township Police say this is a precautionary measure in the area of Valley and Salt Roads after a resident having a mental health crisis left his home and entered the woods, possibly with a weapon.

Students and staff at East Pennsboro Area High School, East Pennsboro Area Middle School, and East Pennsboro Elementary School are on lockdown due to the police activity near the campus, according to a letter sent by the district to families.

A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter was also seen in the area, as well as SWAT units near Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

The exact nature of the incident is unknown at this time. Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call 911.