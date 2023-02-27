GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Residents in Central Pennsylvania may soon see low-flying helicopters in the area.

According to Adams Electric Cooperative, every year they survey their power system by helicopter looking for damage. The flights are typically over hard to spot areas such as remote locations and may take weeks to complete with helicopters flying an average of six to eight hours a day.

Aerial inspections will begin on March 6, weather permitting. Critical line feeds only in the co-op’s Shippensburg and York districts will be evaluated, as well as a comprehensive review of all power lines and feeds in the Gettysburg District.

Adams Electric service is intermingled with other investor-owned utilities (mainly Met-Ed and Penelec) in the distribution of electricity in Adams County, as well as parts of lower Cumberland, upper Franklin, and western and southern York counties. There are also a few accounts in Perry County.

Adams Electric Cooperative says residents should immediately report any problems by calling 1-800-726-2324. If you have questions or concerns with the upcoming inspections, you’re asked to call the cooperative.