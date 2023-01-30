HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There have been more mass shootings in America than days this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

A total of 48 mass shootings, which is defined as one in which at least four people are shot, was documented by the Achieve from Jan. 1 to Jan. 29.

The number of mass shootings has increased by 23-percent compared to this time last year, which means you’re likely hearing more about them, and in turn, so are your children.

Ingrid Krecko is a clinical psychologist who told ABC 27 News that how parents address gun violence with their children depends on two things — their age and individual personality.

“You wouldn’t expect a three-year-old to understand or even want to talk about death and violence, but an eight-year-old, or even a five or six-year-old might be able to start to handle some of those concepts,” Krecko said.

Krecko recommended that parents and caregivers let their children come to them with questions and take the lead on the conversation, that way they can decide if they want to learn more information.

“But we can’t tell our kids ‘don’t worry, this will never happen to us,’ because that’s a promise that we can’t necessarily keep given how prolific gun violence is right now,” Krecko said.

Krecko also said open and honest conversations can ultimately help parents build empathy skills with their children, and even encourage them to think about ways they can help.

“That helps the kids build awareness of how they can help, and feel a little bit empowered like they are able to contribute,” Krecko said.