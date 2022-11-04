HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) – Hershey Co. (HSY) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $399.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a profit of $1.94. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.17 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The chocolate bar and candy maker posted revenue of $2.73 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.62 billion.

Hershey expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.20 to $8.27 per share.

