HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company has announced that they will be playing a brand new commercial during the Super Bowl.

The 30-second spot will “play on the extreme passion fans have for both rooting for their favorite teams, as well as their passion for Reese’s Cups.”

“Reese’s has a fervent fan base who are as emotionally invested in our iconic pairing of peanut butter and chocolate, much like the fan bases of the two teams in the Big Game,” said Ryan Riess, vice president of creative & brand strategy, The Hershey Company. “We’re excited for the biggest candy brand to return to the biggest stage after four years.”

The last time Reese’s brand commercial aired was back in 2020 to announce the Reese’s Take 5 Bar. It was also the only time a Reese’s commercial aired during the Super Bowl.