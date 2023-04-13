HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey is blooming with a bounty of tulips this week!

The Hershey Gardens is open for its annual display of more than 24,000 tulips, of which more than half are currently blooming.

The tulips will be in bloom for at least one week, after that temperatures will decide how much longer they will last.

“We expect our blooms to last ten days, possibly two weeks, but if it stay as warm as it has been, they’ll go a little quicker,” said Allyssa Hagarman, horticulture manager at Hershey Gardens.

The Hershey Gardens tulip display started in 1942.