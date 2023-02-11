HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey High School hosted its Upper District Seven Band Festival on Saturday.

One hundred and twenty-six from 35 schools across the Midstate came together. They played everything from Bach to current hits at the Sunoco Performance Theater.

The show was conducted by Penn State’s retired director of bands.

“It’s important to support music in our schools and the students on stage and the arts in general, that’s just really really important. From our standpoint, music is communication. You can practice in your practice room but until you’re actually making music for somebody, it’s almost pointless, former director Dennis Glocke said.

The last concert wrapped up Saturday afternoon after students performed earlier in the week.