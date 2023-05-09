HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey History Center is hosting Hershey’s largest premier art show for another year.

The art show runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, and will feature art in several mediums, including fine art, metalworking, ceramics, jewelry, wood, and more!

The show is located at the Cocoa Beanery and The Englewood, near Penn State Medical Center off Route 322.

Admission to the art show is free, and there will be over 90 vendors present.

In addition to art displays, there will also be artisan food and live music entertainment! For more information visit the Hershey Art Fest website.