HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department recently arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crsah who allegedly hit about 15 light posts in the center median and also drove the wrong way, according to a police report.

On Jan. 19, 2023, Arthur Rickabaugh, 59, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, was charged with insurance fraud, careless driving, failing to stop and give information, and other related charges, police say.

The hit-and-run crash, which happened on East Chocolate Avenue near Ceylon Avenue, took place at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Police say the vehicle was traveling the wrong way at the time of the crash when it crossed over the center lane.