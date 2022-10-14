LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a four-vehicle crash on the night of Oct. 13, Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg said Friday.

The crash occurred on Route 283 eastbound near mile marker 0.4 in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, around 10 p.m., police report.

Police say a Hyundai Elantra was traveling west in the left lane of 283 eastbound. A Ram ProMaster 3500 was traveling east in that lane, police say, and swerved partially into the right lane to avoid striking the Hyundai.

The front ends of the Hyundai and Ram collided, causing the Ram to rotate and hit the driver side of a Ford Ranger that was traveling east in the right lane of 283 east, PSP reports. The Ford then overturned, police say.

After the Hyundai and Ram collided, the Hyundai continued traveling west in the left lane of 283 east and hit the front end of a Chevrolet Trax, police say. The Chevrolet rotated and hit the guide rail on the right shoulder of the highway, PSP reports.

The Hyundai’s driver, a 66-year-old man from Hershey, was determined to be deceased at the scene, according to PSP.

The Chevrolet’s driver was transported to Hershey Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. The Ram’s driver was evaluated by EMS personnel on scene and determined to be uninjured, and the Ford’s driver had no apparent injuries, according to police.

The eastbound lanes of Route 283 were closed until around 1 a.m. on Oct. 14, police say.