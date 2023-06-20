HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Hershey Pride is coming to Central Pennsylvania for its third year this Saturday, June 24.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Chocolatetown Park located at 48 West Chocolate Avenue in downtown Hershey, and will include vendors, activities and a free live concert by GLAAD Award nominee Trey Pearson.

“We are thrilled to bring back Hershey Pride for 2023, building upon the incredible success and support we have garnered in previous years,” Justin Douglas, a planning team member for the event said. “Hershey Pride is a testament to the power of community and the transformative impact we can create when we celebrate diversity and love. We invite everyone to join us and be part of this event.”

More information about the event including sponsor, vendor and volunteer opportunities is available online on The Belong Collective’s website.