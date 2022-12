HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Public Library has officially removed all late fees, a growing trend among libraries throughout the Commonwealth and the nation.

The new policy is in effect now. The library says late fees act as a potential barrier to guests, and that small fines have no effect on return rates.

The Dauphin County Library System also removed late fees permanently this year after temporarily cancelling late fees during the COVID-19 pandemic.