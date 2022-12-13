HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark announced on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that Cruz, a juvenile California sea lion, has joined the five other animals that live at the Aquatheatre.

Ocean Connections partnered with Hersheypark to bring Cruz to Hershey.

Subscribe to the new abc27 Evening Newsletter

Cruz was born in the New York Aquarium in Brooklyn on Memorial Day 2021. Now, Cruz weighs 115 pounds and eats 10 pounds of fish every day.

  • Images courtesy of Hersheypark/Ocean Connections
  • Images courtesy of Hersheypark/Ocean Connections
  • Images courtesy of Hersheypark/Ocean Connections
  • Images courtesy of Hersheypark/Ocean Connections

The Hersheypark animal care team says Cruz is energetic, playful, and curious.

Another California sea lion: Ripley, three Atlantic harbor seals: Cocoa, Cobh, and Harper, and a rescued grey seal: Bowie, are the other five Aquatheatre animals.

Stay up to date with the latest news with the free abc27 News app for iPhone and Android

Cruz’s formal training just started, so you might not see him at the Aquatheatre for a little while.