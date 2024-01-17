HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — It may be winter, but Hersheypark has announced its opening day for 2024.

According to the calendar on Hersheypark’s website, Friday, March 29 will be the opening day for the 2024 season. The park will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day as well as on Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31.

Beginning Saturday, April 6, the park will be open on Saturdays from 11 a.m.. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beginning May 3rd, the park will then be open on Fridays. Daily operations begin Memorial Day weekend.

You can see the full hours calendar by clicking here

