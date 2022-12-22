HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Hersheypark Christmas Candylane will be closing due to forecasted weather in the area.

According to Hersheypark, the closure will run from December 22-24 with a planned Christmas Day closure. The park will reopen on December 26.

Hershey Sweet Lights will also be closed on December 22-24 and will reopen on December 25.

The Chocolatier, Hersheypark Supply Co, Milton’s, and The Sweeterie will be closed on Dec. 23 and reopen on Dec. 24.

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane runs until January 1, 2023, with more than 5 million lights, rides, and a visit from Santa and his reindeer.