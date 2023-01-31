HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark Entertainment Complex will be hosting a hiring event for food and beverage positions throughout Hersheypark, The Chocolatier, GIANT Center, and more.

The hiring event will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. inside Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor located at 100 West Hersheypark Drive.

Applicants must be at least 14 years old on the date of applying. You will need to bring two original forms of identification, as well as a work permit issued by a PA School District if you are under 18.

You can RSVP in advance by clicking here.

Roles are available on the following teams:

Hersheypark and GIANT Center Food & Beverage / Concessions

The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar, + Patio

Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor Ice Creamologists

Starbucks Baristas

Culinary Internships and more

New team members receive many company perks including free admission to Hersheypark, discounts on retail and dining outlets, flexible schedules and more.