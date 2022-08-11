HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Hersheypark’s website, the amusement park accepts card or phone payments but no longer accepts cash.

The park’s website states that “all major credit cards, debit cards, and Hersheypark gift cards, as well as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay,” will be accepted when it reopens this spring.

Those who do not have any of those payment methods can convert their cash to prepaid debit cards at kiosks around the park. E-gift cards for Hersheypark can also be purchased online here.

However, according to a Communications and Social Media Specialist for the park, some locations around the park will still be taking cash as a form of payment.

These include Ticketing Services that are outside the park gates, parking booths, roaming food and beverage carts as well as The Chocolatier restaurant.