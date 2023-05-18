HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wildcat is one step closer to its revenge!

Hersheypark announced on Facebook that Wildcat’s Revenge completed its first test run on Thursday, May 18.

The park posted a short video of the coaster completing its first drop and completing the underflip inversion, which is an inversion that begins with an upward climb, followed by a counterclockwise 270-degree roll, and dive down towards the side.

This hybrid coaster will feature a 140-foot lift hill, four inversions, and speeds of up to 62 miles per hour. The first drop will be angled at 82 degrees and the ride will provide two minutes and 36 seconds of ride time along 3,510 feet of red tracks on black steel and wooden supports.

The ride will open with three custom trains colored black, charcoal, and silver with fully dimensional wild cats on the front of each train.

Hersheypark has not released an exact opening date of when the coaster will be opening to the public but continues to say it will open in the summer of this year.