HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)– COVID changed a lot of things including how we shop and that’s been very painful for a lot of local businesses including those that sell wedding dresses.

“I think all the small businesses in the area will eventually get put out of business just because people don’t support them,” Store Manager for Cocoa Couture Jill Brown said.

So Cocoa Couture is asking for help from its neighbors. The bridal shop in Hershey posted on Facebook, worried about its future as more and more people look to find dresses cheaper on the internet.

“Starting in April we lost our business, it literally stopped, A lot of people come in and try on our dresses but then they tell us that they’re going to go home and look for it on the Internet so sometimes I just feel like we’re being used as a “try on” place,” Brown said.

The shop has been open for 17 years but Jill Brown says these last few have been terrifying. And she knows her shop is not alone.

“I think what’s happening to the whole world is that people are buying on the Internet because they can get things cheaper they can send it back and return it and it’s putting the small guy out of business,” said Brown.

Brown says that the online shopping explosion that started with the COVID-19 pandemic changed things and they’ve never changed back.

“I feel like it didn’t happen before COVID, so I blame it on COVID. I think COVID had a lot to do with it because I think people learned how to buy on the Internet during COVID they were at home they couldn’t shop so they did learn how to buy one online,” Brown said.

For now Cocoa Couture is staying strong, and staying open, but Brown says unless more customers consider a return to shopping locally it may not stay open for too much longer.