HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The current owners of the popular Parkside Bar & Grille in Hershey, recently announced that they will be retiring and selling their historic business.

The owners of Parkside Bar & Grille, Sue and Fred Gasper announced late last week their decision to step down and sell the business, according to a Facebook post.

“It is with a heavy heart that Fred and I are announcing our last day of business will be Sunday March 5, 2023. Alan Funck will be taking over March 6. This is very bittersweet for us but it’s time to retire,” the Gaspers announced.

The buyer, Alan Funck, is a well known local entrepreneur and business man – owning popular eateries all across the mid state, such as the Palmyra & Lancaster-based Funck’s Restaurant, the Campbelltown-based Rising Sun Bar & Kitchen, and several more.

The original Parkside Hotel first opened its doors back in 1909 under the name ‘Rosie’s’, and was also utilized as a local bar and grille like it is today. According to Parkside’s website, the Gaspers later came to own the historic property back in 1976, transforming the establishment into the popular Hershey-based pub that it is today.

The husband and wife duo have now operated Parkside for the past 47 years.

The Gaspers went on to announce that in appreciation of their friends and customers, they will be giving 20% off of everyone’s entire bill on what they coined, ‘Customer Appreciation Day’, which will be held on this coming Sunday, March 5.

Parkside Bar & Grille is located on 3 East Derry Road. According to their website, their hours of operation are: