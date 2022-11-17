HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Tröegs Independent Brewing announced Thursday that their guided tour has been voted the “Best Brewery Tour” in America by USA Today readers.

This is the second consecutive time the brewery has received the award from the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards from USA Today.

The Tröegs tour offers an “in-depth look at how the independent, family-owned brewery brews, packages and ships beer to nine states throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.”

“Back in the early days of Tröegs, my brother and I used to give tours every Saturday,” says John Trogner, Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother. “It’s amazing to see how our brewery tour has evolved over the years. Our guides are super passionate about our beer and love explaining why we do things the way we do here at Tröegs.”

The tour includes visits to the mill room, hop cooler and brewhouse deck as well as the brewery’s fermentation cellars, packaging lines, and R&D brewhouse called “The Scratch Lab”.