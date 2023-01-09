HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You might have seen an HGTV celebrity if you visited the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday, Jan. 9.

Steve Ford, a Pittsburgh native, is best known for his hit series “Stuffed with Steve Ford.” Season two of Stuffed with Steve Ford is coming out on Apple TV.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

“I am lucky enough to get to showcase Pennsylvania and show people how awesome it is, mostly through food. So, I take people on a tour, I show them Pennsylvania food, and we get to meet and greet with people and their small business. It’s a great opportunity,” said Ford.

Two of the many local places Ford has visited for his show are Talking Breads in Mechanicsburg and the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg.