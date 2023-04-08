PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has put all of the Midstate and the eastern part of Pennsylvania under a high risk of wildfires for Saturday, April 8.

According to the DCNR, when a high risk is issued it means dangerous conditions. Wildfires ignite easily and fires spread rapidly and are difficult to control under windy conditions. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

The western part of the state is under a moderate risk, which means that Wildfires may be expected and may ignite. Outdoor burning in this area should be restricted to early morning and late evening while avoiding windy conditions.

You can take a look at the daily wildfire threat forecast map here.

Certain conditions are necessary for a wildfire to occur. According to the DCNR, they are the following:

An available fuel source, such as dried grass or leaves

Dry conditions, including low relative humidity

An ignition source — some way for the fire to start

The Pennsylvania DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry is responsible for protecting the commonwealth’s 17 million acres of public and private wildlands from damage by wildfire.