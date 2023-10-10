(WHTM)– When people donate to clothing drives for kids they often give shirts, coats or shoes. But one Midstate organization says there’s something important kids badly need, that we may not think about.

William Penn High School in York is among those asking for undergarment donations. The group “Communities In Schools of PA”, which works to keep kids from dropping out, says it’s the kind of thing that can help accomplish their mission of keeping young people in the classroom.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’m hoping they feel like at the end of the day, they have someone, whether it’s in the community or in their school building that is willing to help them with whatever they need to,” Psych coordinator for the school Khialah Shockley said. “And that we’re here to take anything that’s preventing them from getting their education.”

William Penn is accepting undergarment donations each day this week, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and at this Saturday’s football game.