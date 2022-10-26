NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday morning, a student was hit by a vehicle while attempting to board a school bus, the Newberry Township Police Department said.

Emergency responders were called to the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township shortly after 7 a.m. on Oct. 26, police said. There, police said they found that a high school-age student was trying to board a school bus when they were struck by a passenger vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The student suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

The Newberry Township Police Department is investigating this incident and asking that anyone who witnessed it contact them at 717-938-2608.