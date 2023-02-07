Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

When Stacker was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants.

Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.

For hotels and restaurants, reviews can boost foot traffic to a location. But at times, they can be misleading in that they disproportionately cover more touristy areas while ignoring some local gems. In New York City, for example, a majority of highly rated bars were located in the Theater District—likely due to all the tourists who flock there and are more inclined to leave reviews.

#7. Ever Grain Brewing Co.

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4444 Carlisle Pike Suite C, Camp Hill, PA 17011-4102

#6. Zembie’s Sports Tavern

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (2.0/5), Service (2.0/5), Value (2.0/5), Atmosphere (1.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 226 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1460

#5. Boro Bar & Grill Riverview

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4425 N Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17110-1709

#4. Ted’s Bar and Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (133 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7300 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-3606

#3. Eagle Hotel

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1361 N Mountain Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-1781

#2. Gilligan’s Bar and Grill – Houcks Road

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10 N Houcks Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-6204

#1. Paxtang Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3323 Derry St Frnt, Harrisburg, PA 17111-1872

