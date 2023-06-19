HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Highmark Wholecare is holding a free health clinic for seniors on Monday, June 19, until 5 p.m.

The clinic includes free dental services and proactive healthy living screenings for seniors and is part of a state-wide mobile health and wellness tour.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The health and wellness fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dental appointments began at 8 a.m. and will take place until 5 p.m.

The free dental services must be scheduled in advance and include exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments, and oral cancer screenings.

The clinic is taking place at 501 Mohn Street in Steelton, Pennsylvania, for more information including how to schedule an appointment Dauphin Housing Authority Facebook page.

“With the recent end of the public health emergency, we are encouraging a return to in-person care visits,” said John Pepper, Highmark Wholecare spokesperson. “The mobile tour with United Concordia Dental, along with additional on-site health resources offered in conjunction with the tour, help eliminate barriers to in-person visits making it easier for people to get and stay healthy.”

Highmark Wholecare is partnering with United Concordia Dental and the Dauphin Housing Authority to hold the clinic.