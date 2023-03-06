DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — As a part of “National Slam the Scam Day” which falls on March 9, the Highspire Borough Police Department is reminding residents of the four basic signs of scams.

These are four ways that you can recognize a scam, according to the Highspire Borough Police Department:

Scammers will pretend to be from a familiar organization or agency, like the Social Security Administration. They may email attachments with official-looking logos, seals, signatures, or pictures of employee credentials.

Scammers will mention a problem or a prize. They may say your Social Security number was involved in a crime or ask for personal information to process a benefit increase.

Scammers will pressure you to act immediately. They may threaten you with arrest or legal action.

Scammers will tell you to pay using a gift card, prepaid debit card, cryptocurrency, wire transfer, money transfer, or by mailing cash. They may also tell you to transfer money to a “safe” account.

Police are reminding residents to ignore scammers and report criminal behavior. Social-security related scams can be reported to the SSA Office of the Inspector General (OIG).