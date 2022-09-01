HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Highspire Fire Department announced on its Facebook page that it is back to running calls on Thursday, Sept. 1.

According to the Facebook post, the fire department reopened after being closed for four months.

Back in May, an assistant fire chief for Citizen’s Fire Company #1 of Highspire was facing charges and the fire department has been temporarily placed out of service pending a leadership reorganization. According to Borough Manager and Public Safety Director Mark Stonbraker, the decision to temporarily shut down the department was made “in the interest of public safety.”

The department has said they have been holding in-house and around-town training for new members.

The fire department thanked the surrounding fire departments for covering the borough during the closure as well as the Borough Council and citizens for their full support during this time.