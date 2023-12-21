DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– During the holiday season, thousands of families struggle to get Christmas presents, but the Highspire Police Department wants that to change.

“It’s probably one of the most important things that I’ve done. I mean I have a long career, out of 25 years career and I’ve made a lot of arrests and different things, but this has been one of the most important parts of my job that I’ve done is community service,” said Troy Elhajj, from Highspire Police Department.

The Highspire police department created a Christmas program to help kids in need at Steel High Elementary School.

“I think giving them a Christmas with gifts to open is nice,” said Saddie Kinarney, a Social Worker.

Several families with multiple children -chosen by school personnel are given presents on Christmas Eve- it’s a way to help parents struggling during the holiday season.

“Around the holidays. It usually is extra stressful for families, you know they’re scrambling trying to give their families, the best Christmas that they can so it is wonderful to be able to give students and families the support from the Highspire police department,” said Kinnarney,

Thanks to funds from the Highspire Police Department, toys on the Square–community donations, and donations from Officer Elhajj’s relatives, families get several gifts and snacks delivered right to their front door.

“We like to help them all year, but you know Christmas is Christmas. It only happens one day a year so it’s nice to give something they can you know have and hold and cherish,” said Grafton Stein, Owner of Toys on The Square.

For Officer Elhajj, it’s not just about the presents, it is about bonding with those around you.

“I want people to take away children’s especially that police officers are friendly people that you can approach with you know with anything and not just the police,” said Elhajj.

And the best part? Santa and the police deliver the presents to each family on Christmas Eve.