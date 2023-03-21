LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be conducting a highway resurfacing project in Mifflin County next month.

According to PennDOT, this project will take place on East Charles Street in Mifflin County, starting on April 1.

PennDOT says the resurfacing will help to improve the ride quality and extend the life of nearly a mile of highway and several ramps in Lewistown Borough and Derry Township.

The project will include the following:

Pavement and concrete repair

Drainage improvements

Pavement markings

Guide rail replacement

And other miscellaneous items

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on the job, which costs $1.1 million. PennDOT is expecting to wrap up the project in late June and all work is weather dependent.

Later in the project, the contractor will implement detours during the project. PennDOT will be announcing an update before the contractor implements any detours.