HOLTWOOD, Pa. (WHTM) — A new restaurant and bar will soon be opening its doors in the historic Rawlinsville Hotel building.

The new Rawlinsville Brickhouse is owned and operated by Quarryville natives, husband and wife Robbie Stuart and Katie Schatz.

According to Schatz, this will be the first restaurant and bar that she and her husband have owned and operated. Previously, Schatz and Stuart have experience in owning and operating a lawn care business with a home improvement division, several rental units, and a farm.

“Robbie has always wanted to own and operate his own restaurant,” Schatz explained. “He is a huge foody and there just aren’t a lot of restaurants in our area – we are always looking for the next adventure and this was it.”

The historic property of the new Rawlinsville Brickhouse was purchased by Schatz and Stuart back in April of 2023. Since purchasing the property, the couple has worked on renovating the first-floor dining space of the establishment. According to Schatz, many of the renovations were cosmetic such as putting in new hardwood floors and tearing back the layers of old paneling and wallpaper.

“We stripped down the paneling to expose the original brick walls and it was like slowing peeling away the layers of the past,” Schatz added.

Upon opening the new Rawlinsville Brickhouse, the new restaurant and bar will feature an “American-style menu with a wide variety of options.” Although the owners have not yet released the official menu for the new eatery, some of the food choices that the owners plan on offering consist of steak, pasta, chicken wings, shrimp, clams, and a lot more!

According to Schatz, the newly purchased and renovated property consists of two floors. The first floor of the building will feature:

Bar area with a seating capacity of approximately 20 to 26 seats

Dining room area with a seating capacity of approximately 30 to 40 seats

Outdoor patio/ deck area with a seating capacity of approximately 60 seats

The second floor of the establishment has not yet been renovated, but once renovations are completed the owners will utilize it as overflow seating and will also make the space available to utilize as a venue for events.

According to Schatz, she and her husband anticipate creating approximately 25 to 30 jobs upon opening the new Rawlinsville Brickhouse. If you are interested in applying for a position, you can reach out to rawlinsvillebrickhouse@gmail.com.

Though the Rawlinsville Brickhouse has passed all of its health inspections, the owners are still waiting to receive their liquor license. According to Schatz, once they receive that license they will officially open the new establishment.

“It is such a relief to soon get [The Rawlinsville Brickhouse] open,” Schatz said. “We are both very hands on and it was really tiring and exhausting getting everything done – we were working around the clock. People in town keep asking when we will be open and we are just as excited [to open] as everyone else!”

The new Rawlinsville Brickhouse is located at 3 Drytown Road and upon opening the owners plan to be operational 7 days a week.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.