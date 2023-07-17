DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas in July at one Dauphin County event destination.

Work is beginning at Historic Acres in Conewago Township on a new holiday light experience – the “Village of Lights” will feature activities for children, food trucks, drinks, and an artisan market.

It also helps the local Ronald McDonald House in Derry Township, which helps families with children in the hospital.

“In the spirit of Christmas and giving back we always look for different opportunities and it seemed like a good way to do that,” Kevin Freedman, owner of Historic Acres, said.

The Ronald McDonald House said events like this are what allow them to do what they do.

“It’s community events like this that help us keep families together, that provide funding for us to do this for the families free of charge,” Patrice Stillwell, operations director at the Ronald McDonald House in Hershey said.

There are 36 families who stay at the Ronald McDonald House every night for an average of a 7-day stay.