CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hertzler Bridge, located in Cumberland County, reopened to traffic on Tuesday after being closed for repairs due to damage from a car crash back in 2018.

The historic bridge on Creek Road spans 216 feet and crosses the Conodoguinet Creek located in West Pennsboro and Lower Frankford Townships. The steel truss bridge hosts nearly 460 vehicles a day and weighs close to eight tons.

“We are happy to rehabilitate this historic bridge and make it safer for residents by replacing deteriorated steel components, installing new guide rails and painting the entire structure to protect it from the elements,” said Cumberland County Planning Director Kirk Stoner. “The work on the bridge began in March and we were able to complete all the repairs in nine months.”

The Hertzler Bridge was built back in 1896 by the Pittsburgh Bridge Company. The steel beams bear the name of Carnegie, who owned the Carnegie Steel Company of Pittsburgh.

After the car crash, the rehabilitation project included repairing, replacing, and refurbishing the damaged trusses, stone masonry abutment and wingwalls, main truss bearings, and the retrofitting of the deteriorated steel connections, steel stringer, and floor beams.

The project cost more than $1.5 million. The construction contractor was Kinsley Construction of York, and the engineer and designer of the project was Herbert, Rowland, and Grubic.

This rehabilitation project was the final project in Cumberland County’s Bridge Capital Involvement Plan, which delivered over $40 million worth of replacements and repairs on the county’s stock of 28 bridges in just over six years.

The primary funding for these projects was the $5 per vehicle registration fee that the county approved back in 2015.

The fees accumulated from the vehicle registration fees generate around $1.1 million a year and allow the county to address critical bridge needs without increasing property taxes. The funds from the vehicle registration can’t be used for the County General Fund and are designated for roadways and bridges.