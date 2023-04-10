CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County home built in 1743 is getting an upgrade and a new location.

Construction started at the Junkin House, one of the oldest structures in Silver Spring Township, for it to be moved approximately 100 feet. The building’s new location will make it more stable and add more parking for visitors.

“This is, like I said, rich in history and I have lived here for over 50 years and Rich for 50 years. His story is a big thing in this area for all of us,” said Dennis Hrzic of the Cumberland County Valley Preservation Society.

The house’s relocation is set to be complete by next month.