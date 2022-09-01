YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On September 1, The Redevelopment Authority of the County of York (RACY), in partnership with the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA), announced the acquisition of the former federal post office located at 200 South George Street in the City of York. This will pave the way for future development.

The 57,428 building was opened back in 1911 and has large marble columns that face South George Street. It has a large interior atrium, two stories of marble floor office space, and more than 50 parking spaces behind the building.

The US Postal Service sold the property to a private owner back in 2013, when it relocated its downtown post office to 160 W. Market St. The building has primarily been used to storage.

“This is an exciting moment for Downtown York,” shared Jonathan Desmarais, Director of Downtown Inc, an affiliate of the YCEA. “Public ownership of the post office allows the community to guide the building’s future redevelopment and ensure its eventual use adds value to our downtown community and catalyzes the revitalization of this important section of South George Street.”

YCEA and RACY secured acquisition funding from different philanthropic organizations and individuals, who are committed to protecting and preserving the historic property, as well as supporting the historic redevelopment. Additional support was provided by ROCK Real Estate, True Commercial Real Estate, Royal Square Development & Construction (RSDC), and the City of York.

There were terms of acquisition that were included, such as an 18-month lease back period and during this time the previous property owner will remove stored inventory, as well as vacate the premise. The YCEA and RACY will explore future uses for the building, look for potential anchor tenants, focus on funding strategies and development partners to assist in transforming the former post office into a complementary asset.

The YCEA submitted a $5 million Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program application to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for a potential grant award later this year.

“The South George Street Post Office is an iconic building in York City. So many Yorkers have fond memories of the building, and I am excited to see a new life for this underutilized property on the horizon,” said Mayor Michael Helfrich.