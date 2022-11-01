A new list from Forbes has determined the richest person in each state — as well as the source of their money. (Getty)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. was officially acquired by Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions, according to an announcement on Oct. 25, 2022.

Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. was founded by Abe Freedman in 1904, and serviced central Pennsylvania for over the last 100 years, according to the press release.

Aaron Freedman, a fourth generation family owner, will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations at the plant and become the general manager, according to the release.

“Our team is thrilled to join Federal Recycling and continue our tradition of providing outstanding recycling services to our customers,” Freedman said. “As part of Federal Recycling, one of the leading independent firms in our industry, we will have additional resources, knowledge and support to grow our business and build on our long history of success.”

The Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions says they see this acquisition as an opportunity to leave its mark on the Eastern region of the US, and hopes to use this acquisition to pull them one step closer to becoming the one of the largest independent recycling companies in the country, according to the release.

“This is an exciting step to further grow our organization and provide our customers with enhanced services and expertise,” said Sam Still, President & CEO of Federal Recycling. “We are pleased to welcome the Harrisburg team to Federal Recycling and combine our longevity within the recycling industry and exceptional family-owned operations and culture.”