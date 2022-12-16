BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing.

Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000.

According to Bennett Williams Commercial’s website, the 4,000 square foot church would be best suited for use by another church, conversion to a school, residence, or office space.

The historic church building has multiple, unique-original features, such as:

Working steeple/ bell tower

Large Sanctuary

Finished basement

Private parking lot

The Lancaster-based church is located at 149 Race St., Bainbridge, Pennsylvania.

According to Bennett Williams Commercial, the historic church was built in 1896.