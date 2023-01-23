LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A historic Lancaster County bakery and Amish store have been listed for sale.

According to a real estate listing, properties including the Dutch Haven Shoofly Pie Bakery in Ronks have been listed for sale at $2,399,000.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Five properties on the 2800 block of Lincoln Highway E. are included in the listing on Route 30 which includes the bakery with a 96-pie capacity commercial oven, commercial mixer, pie presses, and other bakery equipment.

The second building is a 2,688 square foot former Jakeys BBQ restaurant with a 112-seat capacity.

Part of the store “Amish Stuff” is also included in the listing, as is a vacant house listed in poor condition. The Amish Stuff store is 2,800 square feet plus an enclosed porch that is used as a sales area. The building has a hydraulic lift and 2,2500 square feet of living space on the second floor.

In total the land for sale is 3.53 acres in East Lampeter Township.

According to the Dutch Haven website, the store is temporarily closed. Dutch Haven has been open since 1946 and the buildings were built in the 1920s.

The original building was Franklin’s Windmill Inn, according to the Heritage Documentation Programs, which sold ice cream and gasoline.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The faux windmill was designed “to play upon the false connection of the Pennsylvania “Dutch” with Holland.”