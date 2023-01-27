LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic, Lancaster-based home called the Magnolia Manor was listed for sale by RE/MAX Pinnacle for $1,250,000.

The Historic Magnolia Manor was built back in 1870 and resides on a 5.20 acre property, and is accompanied by a neighboring-identical guest house. According to the listing, this ‘timeless oasis’ is an already established, and township-approved AirBnB.

This historic, 4,080 square foot Colonial manor offers many incredible-standout features inside and outside, such as:

Picturesque double entrance driveway

Fully equipped outdoor area: In-ground pool Hot tub Pool House Fully equipped kitchen Covered area for shade

Copper-coated ceilings throughout certain areas of main home

Hardwood floor/ open concept

Fine antique finishes throughout the whole house

Brick exterior guest house Full Kitchen Living room Full bathroom Dining room 3 bedrooms (on second floor)

Easy access to Susquehanna River (boat ramp 1/4 mile away from property)

The main house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.