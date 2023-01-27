LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic, Lancaster-based home called the Magnolia Manor was listed for sale by RE/MAX Pinnacle for $1,250,000.

The Historic Magnolia Manor was built back in 1870 and resides on a 5.20 acre property, and is accompanied by a neighboring-identical guest house. According to the listing, this ‘timeless oasis’ is an already established, and township-approved AirBnB.

This historic, 4,080 square foot Colonial manor offers many incredible-standout features inside and outside, such as:

  • Picturesque double entrance driveway
  • Fully equipped outdoor area:
    • In-ground pool
    • Hot tub
    • Pool House
    • Fully equipped kitchen
    • Covered area for shade
  • Copper-coated ceilings throughout certain areas of main home
  • Hardwood floor/ open concept
  • Fine antique finishes throughout the whole house
  • Brick exterior guest house
    • Full Kitchen
    • Living room
    • Full bathroom
    • Dining room
    • 3 bedrooms (on second floor)
  • Easy access to Susquehanna River (boat ramp 1/4 mile away from property)

The main house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.