LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic, Lancaster-based home called the Magnolia Manor was listed for sale by RE/MAX Pinnacle for $1,250,000.
The Historic Magnolia Manor was built back in 1870 and resides on a 5.20 acre property, and is accompanied by a neighboring-identical guest house. According to the listing, this ‘timeless oasis’ is an already established, and township-approved AirBnB.
This historic, 4,080 square foot Colonial manor offers many incredible-standout features inside and outside, such as:
- Picturesque double entrance driveway
- Fully equipped outdoor area:
- In-ground pool
- Hot tub
- Pool House
- Fully equipped kitchen
- Covered area for shade
- Copper-coated ceilings throughout certain areas of main home
- Hardwood floor/ open concept
- Fine antique finishes throughout the whole house
- Brick exterior guest house
- Full Kitchen
- Living room
- Full bathroom
- Dining room
- 3 bedrooms (on second floor)
- Easy access to Susquehanna River (boat ramp 1/4 mile away from property)
The main house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.