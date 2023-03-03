STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 141-year-old schoolhouse turned home in Lancaster County is coming up for sale.

The building on Winter Hill Road in Strasburg was a schoolhouse built in the 1880s and turned into a three-bed, two-bath home.

The home has up-to-date electrical service, a newer propane furnace, and a semi-finished walkout basement with exposed stone walls and a propane fireplace.

On the first floor, the old schoolhouse now has two bedrooms, a living room, an updated kitchen, and a built-in banquet table.

A ladder also leads to a loft with built-in bookshelves and hangout space.

The long staircase at the front entrance leads to the large primary suite with an open full bath, a large closet, and a seating area.

The 0.46-acre property also extends into the woods behind the building and includes a small storage shed.

According to LancasterHistory.org, the Winter Hill School replaced an earlier frame school and a little-traveled road where the “surrounding countryside is basically unchanged from the 19th century.” The building had been auctioned off by the school district with the new owner leaving the outside intact.

For more information contact Kingsway Realty at (717) 569-8701.