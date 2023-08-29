ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An employee with the Hoffman Homes for Youth, a “behavioral health provider” that treats youth with mental health conditions, recently pled guilty to child-related sex crimes against a child.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 28, 2022, they received a child welfare referral after a 14-year-old girl told staff members at Hoffman Homes for Youth that she had been having a relationship with an adult male staff member, who was later identified as then 34-year-old Oscar Delgado Cruz.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

State Police say Delgado Cruz and the minor had started their relationship back in October of 2022. According to PSP, on Thanksgiving of 2022, Delgado Cruz called the child into a vacant bathroom of the residence hall at Hoffman Homes for Youth, where the two proceeded to have inappropriate sexual contact.

On Christmas Day, a young resident at Hoffman Homes for Youth witnessed Delgado Cruz and the minor kissing. After being caught, Delgado Cruz told the girl to deny everything, according to State Police.

Troopers went on to serve a search warrant at Delgado Cruz’s residence and he was taken into custody.

Shortly after on January 11, 2023, Delgado Cruz was released on $10,000 bail and only had to post 10% of it. According to Adams County Assistant District Attorney Kyle Reuter, on August 18, 2023, Delgado Cruz pleaded guilty without agreement to Institutional Sexual Assault (F3) and Corruption of Minors (F3).

Delgado Cruz’s sentencing is scheduled for November 13. Meanwhile, he will be undergoing evaluations to see if he is a “sexually violent predator,” and will be registered as a sex offender for life, according to Reuter.

Hoffman Homes for Youth CEO Rebecca Van der Groef had this to say in regards to the incident:

“Hoffman Homes, Inc. became aware of the situation in December 2022 when the youth reported it to a staff member. We took immediate action and placed the staff member off work and followed all reporting protocols. The staff member was subsequently terminated. The safety of our youth is our priority and we have worked collaboratively with law enforcement and other agencies in this matter to prevent such actions from happening again.” Hoffman Homes for Youth CEO Rebecca Van der Groef

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.