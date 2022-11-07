HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a holiday makers market at The Englewood near Hershey this holiday season.

The historic barn will host its first makers market on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a press release. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free for anyone who wants to attend.

There will be products from 20 area makers, a holiday-themed photo station, and classic holiday music. Donations of new socks for children, women, and men will be accepted and will help benefit Shepherd’s Closet in Hummelstown, according to the release.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase at The Englewood. The restaurant includes a craft brewery and a restaurant serving American fare.

The following vendors will be at the event: