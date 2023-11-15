DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The operator of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course was fined after several individuals under the age of 21 gambled.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced Wednesday that Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association, LLC, operator of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Dauphin County was fined $40,000.

The fine came after three instances where individuals under the age of 21 accessed the gaming floor and gambled.

Separately, the Gaming Control Board levied a $5,000 fine against Lightning Gaming, Inc., a licensed Slot Machine Manufacturer headquartered in Delaware County. The fine came “for failure to notify the Board of material changes to their financial status.”

Additionally, four adults were banned from casinos for leaving children unattended.

Adults are prohibited from leaving children unattended in parking lots, garages, hotels, or other areas of the casinos.