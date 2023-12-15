GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A bettor at Hollywood Casino needed to be rescued from an elevator after damaging it amid betting losses.

Pennsylvania State Police say on December 9, Troopers at Hollywood Casino – Penn National were contacted for a male trapped in a casino elevator.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

An investigation revealed the guest was angry as a result of betting losses and repeatedly kicked the elevator’s inside door, “critically disabling the elevator and entrapping him just between casino floors.”

The Grantville Fire Department was requested and safely extricated the 45-year-old Harrisburg man.

State Police say charges are pending further information and an ongoing investigation.