DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Christmas morning for gamblers at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Dauphin County took a turn when the building was forced to temporarily shut down.

A technical issue with a computer server caused the casino, located at 777 Hollywood Blvd in Grantville, to close around 7 a.m., according to general manager Tony Frabbiele. The casino did reopen just before noon to the public.

Frabbiele said that all of the casino’s operations need to be recorded and when that went offline, operations had to be stopped until it started up again. Casino operations are back to normal.

Grantville was the only casino that was affected by the issue, and no patron information was compromised.